Woman robbed while walking downtown

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are looking for a man who stole money from a woman walking downtown Tuesday morning. 

The woman told police she was walking in the 900 block of Marshall Street just before 4 a.m. when the robbery happened. 

Police say while the woman was walking a man came up to her and forcibly stole $20 from her. 

The man then reportedly ran off. 

The man was described as being about 5'5", weighing about 180 pounds wearing a black shirt, black hat and blue shorts.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

No arrests have been made.

