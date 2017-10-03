Woman robbed while walking downtown

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are looking for a man who stole money from a woman walking downtown Tuesday morning.

The woman told police she was walking in the 900 block of Marshall Street just before 4 a.m. when the robbery happened.

Police say while the woman was walking a man came up to her and forcibly stole $20 from her.

The man then reportedly ran off.

The man was described as being about 5'5", weighing about 180 pounds wearing a black shirt, black hat and blue shorts.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

No arrests have been made.

