R&B artists Tank, Leela James to play the Municipal this fall

Tickets will be on presale Oct. 5. (Source: Municipal Auditorium)

R&B artists Tank and Leela James will be in Shreveport this fall.

Municipal Auditorium says they will perform at the historic venue Dec. 1.

Tickets will be on presale from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday. The code is SOUL.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

