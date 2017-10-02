Hey, Dad, how about a hug

Karter Harrison waves to welcome his Dad home from England. (Source: Karter Harrison's family)

"He's waving at you!"

And Karter Harrison waves as his Dad arrives at Shreveport Regional Airport.

Tech Sgt. Kevin Harrison, who is assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base, got home Sunday night.

"You've got to wait for Daddy to come to you," Mom tells Karter.

But it was all the young man could do.

And then there was no more waiting.

Karter was so excited, he almost skirted past security to give his Daddy a hug.

Kevin Harrison had been deployed to England.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.