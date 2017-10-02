Texarkana fire protection rating improves, may affect insurance

Fire chief says it shows Texarkana Arkansas’ Public Protection Classification number has improved from a 4 rating to a 2 rating. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Texarkana, AR city leaders say homeowners could soon be paying less on their insurance rates thanks to the fire department and water utilities. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Texarkana, AR, city leaders say homeowners could soon be paying less on their insurance rates thanks to the fire department and water utilities.

Texarkana, AR, Fire Chief David Fletcher said his department answers around 200 structural fires each year.

Fletcher continues to say his firefighters who respond to those fires are now reflected in the most recent Insurance Service Officer (ISO) survey. He says it shows Texarkana Arkansas’ Public Protection Classification number has improved from a 4 rating to a 2 rating.

“Just steady improvement from the fire department, the water utilities, our dispatching capabilities have all gotten a little better over the years, so it bumps that rating up,” said Chief Fletcher.

According to the chief, some insurance agencies use the IOS rating to determine rates for its policyholders.

The city’s upgrade standard could lower insurance rates for some local property owners.

“At the top end, some of our people can see 6-8 percent savings in their property insurance,” said Chief Fletcher.

It has been more than 10 years since the last IOS rating was issued for Texarkana.

Chief Fletcher said very few cities receive a perfect IOS rating of 1 but this is a goal his department of 57 employees will aim for.

“We want to keep the amount of people we have on duty. We want to keep our amount of trucks the stations we have. We want to keep our training up all of that which we plan on doing,” said Chief Fletcher.

The new rating will take effect January 1, 2018.

