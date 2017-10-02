Shreveport ranks last in WalletHub list of America's fastest-growing cities

WalletHub has ranked Shreveport dead last in a list of 2017's Fastest-Growing Cities in America.

According to the personal finance website, the in-depth analysis to determine where the fastest local economic growth has occurred compared 515 cities of varying population sizes based on 15 key measures of both growth and decline over a period of seven years.

Those key measures included everything from population growth to unemployment rate decrease to growth in regional GDP per capita.

#Harvey and #Irma are expected to slow economic growth in the short term. Here’s a look at the local economies: https://t.co/bu0ZtA7DQ1 pic.twitter.com/AaJzpBtn18 — WalletHub (@wallethub) October 2, 2017

Shreveport came in last among 249 mid-sized cities analyzed by WalletHub and last among all of the 515 cities. The northwest Louisiana city ranked last overall in decreasing the poverty rate, fourth from last in regional GDP growth and tied for last place with Decatur, Illinois for lowest job growth.

New Orleans ranked 168th out of the 515 cities and 24th among the 64 large cities included in the analysis. Lafayette ranked 396th overall and 202nd among mid-sized cities.

Click here for more details on WalletHub's findings and a full description of their methodology.

