Bossier invites expert to teach parents to monitor social media

Bossier School District has invited an expert from Florida's Gulf Coast to speak with parents about their children's use of social media.

School officials say the event was planned months ago.

But they admit that the need for the training comes with renewed urgency in light of the recent arrest of a Bossier Parish student over comments he allegedly made on Snapchat.

"There was some social media messages saying they're basically going to cause harm at the school or at least led to believe that, and that is a charge of terrorizing," Bossier sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis said.

The 15-year-old Parkway High School student was arrested over the weekend.

When deputies contacted him, the teenager reportedly admitted to having personal problems and posting several threatening comments about the school online.

Bossier School District is bringing in Dr. Russ Sabella to help educate parents on how to monitor their child's social media presence.

"He will really kind of take parents on the whole journey. How to educate your children about social media and kind of the benefits and the pitfalls and what to do if kind of the worst thing happens," said Georgette Price, the School District's military services manager.

Sabella has appeared in multiple cities throughout the country.

"Parenting itself is a full-time job. And most of our parents also work as well," Price said.

"And so there are experts out there who are really doing the research. ... So why re-create the wheel for yourself like if you can bring someone in who already has the information I think that's the best way to educate our parents."

"Protecting Your Child's Digital Reputation" will be held Oct. at the Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Drive in Bossier City.

The event, which will start at 6 p.m., is free and open to all parents of students in kindergarten through high school.

