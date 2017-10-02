Man accused of shooting at woman, stealing her rental car

BOOKED: D'Anthony Antwon Thompson, 25, of Shreveport, one count each of carjacking, attempted first-degree murder and illegal possession of stolen things. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Shreveport man is accused of shooting at a woman he knows and stealing her rental car.

Detectives say it happened Sept. 5 in the 5500 block of Cashmere Circle.

Now 25-year-old D'Anthony Antwon Thompson faces one count each of carjacking, attempted first-degree murder and illegal possession of stolen things.

Thompson and his 16-year-old girlfriend rode with the woman to Cashmere Circle, where he and the teenager got out of the car and he ordered the woman to do the same.

Instead, she locked herself in the car.

That's when investigators think Thompson shot at her, shattering a car window.

He then drove the three of them to an area near Fox Cove in Shreveport where the woman was forced out of the car.

Thompson and the juvenile then fled.

On Sept. 26, the teenager was booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of armed robbery.

Two days later, Shreveport police stopped Thompson on a traffic violation.

He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 4:59 a.m. Sept. 29.

His bond on the carjacking charge is $125,000. No bond has been set on the other two charges.

Thompson was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Shreveport City Court on a charge of having no automobile insurance.

