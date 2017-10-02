DeSoto official dies 2 weeks after being hurt in explosion

Sworn in June 30 were Dwena Henry as an alderwoman and Sharon Fletcher as mayor of the DeSoto Parish village of Stanley. (Source: DeSoto Parish clerk of court's office)

Stanley Mayor Sharon Fletcher, Alderwoman Dwena Henry and friend William Roe were hurt in an explosion and fire Sept. 18 at Henry's home in the 600 block of Louisiana Highway 763. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

A DeSoto Parish village alderwoman who was hurt in an explosion and fire at her house has died.

University Health spokesman William Strother confirmed that 92-year-old Dwena M. Henry passed Monday morning.

Henry was one of three people hurt in a suspected natural gas explosion the morning of Sept. 18 at her home in the 600 block of Louisiana Highway 763 at Stanley.

She was burned over 50 percent of her body, authorities said.

Also injured were Henry's daughter Sharon H. Fletcher, who is mayor of Stanley, and friend William Roe.

