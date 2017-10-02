2 facing separate drug related charges in DeSoto Parish

Two people were arrested on separate drug-related charges in DeSoto Parish.

On Thursday, September 21 deputies responded to a complaint about drug activity in the casino area of the Logansport Truck Stop.

A woman, identified as 29-year-old Sherri Coleman was questioned about possible drug activity.

Deputies say Coleman initially denied being involved in drug activity and let them search the purse she had.

Deputies found 25 suspected crack cocaine from the purse and an additional 10 suspected rocks of crack cocaine on her body.

Coleman was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In a separate incident on Friday, September 22, deputies responded to a house on a report of drug activity.

When deputies got there they could smell a strong odor of marijuana and saw suspected marijuana in plain view.

A resident of the house, identified as 26-year-old Austin Williams was found with a young child and an infant.

Deputies asked about the drugs inside the house Williams reportedly admitted to having some marijuana.

Williams then voluntarily turned over more suspected marijuana, ecstasy, and alprazolam. He told police the drugs were his and for personal use.

Williams was arrested and charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal use of drugs in the presence of persons under the age of 17.

Both Coleman and Williams were taken to the DeSoto Parish Detention Center.

