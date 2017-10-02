School lockdown lifted, Minden man in custody after standoff

A Minden man bolted when authorities tried to arrest him on a federal firearms warrant, leading to a lockdown Monday morning at a school in Minden.

Jeremy Moro, 40, barricaded himself in his house in the 500 block of West Todd Street when ATF agents and Minden police went looking for him on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, Police Chief Steve Cropper said.

The house is across from Richardson Elementary School.

The campus was placed on lockdown for about an hour as authorities worked to take Moro into custody.

Authorities were unsure if there were any guns in the house with him.

Family members told them there was at least one.

Agents spotted Moro through a window blind then got a key from an owner of the home and took Moro into custody, the police chief said.

About three firearms, including a 30-30 rifle, were seized.

The school lockdown was lifted sometime before 1 p.m., Webster schools Superintendent Johnny Rowland said.

