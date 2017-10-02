How you can help break the cycle of homelessness through House for Hope

KSLA News 12's House for Hope 2017 giveaway is underway, offering a chance to win a house while helping members of the community in need by reserving a $100 ticket. Friday, October 6, is our early bird drawing. If you buy a ticket early, you're entered to win a $5,000 shopping spree to Lee Michaels Fine jewelry.

The money donated will go to help one of four charities, Providence House, Holy Angels, The Hub: Urban Ministry, and Community Renewal.

Every year, dozens of families come to Providence House with nowhere else to turn. Earlier this year, Catherine O'Neal was out of options and knew she needed help, so she turned to Providence House.

"Me and my kids we were put in a situation because of my choices to where we weren't going to have a roof over our head and I had to kind of, I don't know if it was pride. I had to kind of put what I wanted to do on the back burner and do what was best for my kids - which was putting a roof over our head," said O'Neal.

O'Neal says being accepted into Providence House was life-changing.

"It's very supportive. It helped me a lot."

For more than 28 years, Providence House has been working to break the cycle of homelessness for families with children. They help families gain the skills and resources they need to live on their own. They do that through education, supportive services, and permanent housing.

"We are not just a shelter, we are a residential treatment facility," said Verni Howard, the Executive Director for Providence House. "And what treatment means to us, is not medical treatment, but is a holistic treatment to help families that have struggled and that have no other place to go that we open our doors."

Through their two-year program, families can learn budgeting and financial savings as well as parenting education and get counseling. There's also a way for adults to earn their high school equivalency degree and a child development center on campus.

Since its inception, Providence House has graduated more than 540 families.

"What's really beautiful is to watch families who you know came in with head down, just hopeless and to see that same family transform literally before your eyes. And they are working, in their own apartments, children are happy and there's normalcy, it is incredible to describe in words," said Howard.

Providence House is for families with children of any age, whether that's a mom, dad, and kids; a mom with kids, or a dad with kids. O'Neal says she and her three kids are back on track because of Providence House.

"They taught me a lot of the things I need to know to become self-sufficient again," said O'Neal.

The grand prize drawing will be November 3. One lucky ticket-holder will win a new 4 bedroom home in Stonewall, which is valued at $385,000.

