Trump addresses Las Vegas shooting mass shooting

President Donald Trump is extending condolences to the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas and their families.

The White House said Trump made remarks Monday morning.

In a tweet Monday, Trump offered "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!"

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

A gunman's attack on the Sunday night country music concert killed at least 50 people and sent more than 400 to area hospitals. It's the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.