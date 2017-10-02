Shooting on I-20 leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting and a second was taken to the hospital. (Source KSLA News 12)

Police were called to I-20 just east of Jewella Ave. just after 12 a.m. Monday to the scene of a shooting that left an SUV wrecked and riddled with bullets. (Source: KSLA News 12)

One person is dead and another is wounded after a shooting in Shreveport that left a green SUV riddled with bullets and wrecked on I-20.

Police were called to the scene just after 12 a.m. Monday eastbound on I-20 just east of Jewella Avenue.

Police say a small dark SUV pulled up on the victims' driver's side and someone inside started firing a rifle. The shooting caused the green SUV to crash into the median.

The passenger, who has not yet been identified, was shot once and died on scene.

The driver, identified by police as Kenyan Frazier was stuck several times and taken to University Health with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on Frazier's condition.

Eastbound traffic on I-20 was diverted from the interstate at Jewella, reconnecting via Greenwood Road.

