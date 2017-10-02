Webster man dies 2 days after being hurt in wreck in Bossier

A Webster Parish man died two days after being hurt in a wreck in Bossier Parish.

The accident happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday on Louisiana Highway 614 east of Louisiana Highway 157 in Bossier Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Randy A. McEachern, 53, of Doyline, was driving a 2008 Isuzu pickup east on LA 614 when the truck left the right-hand side of the road and crashed into an embankment, Trooper First Class Matt Harris said.

McEachern was taken to University Health in Shreveport for treatment of moderate injuries.

The Caddo coroner's notified state police Saturday that he had died as a result of his injuries, Troop G reported late Sunday night.

Alcohol is not suspected as a factor in this crash.

Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

