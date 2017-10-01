Ruston man again dyes beard pink for cancer awareness

Ruston resident Jerry Andrews again dyed his beard pink to raise awareness about breast cancer. (Source: KNOE)

A Lincoln Parish man is making a fashion statement for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Jerry Andrews dyed his beard pink Saturday, CBS affiliate KNOE reports.

Now the Ruston resident is calling on others to do the same.

October is a very important month for his family, Andrews said.

So he will have a pink beard this month to honor the women in his family, especially his former mother-in-law, who lost her battle with cancer.

Andrews hopes others will follow his example and dye part of their hair or facial hair pink.

That’s why he teamed up with Strand Salon and four other Ruston salons this month. They’re charging $25 for a pink makeover, and the money will go to Susan G. Komen.

Jessica Bowers, who works at Strand Salon, said she's excited to be part of the fundraiser because it hits home for her, too.

“My mother-in-law and my grandmother are survivors.”

Almost all of the people who dye their hair pink are women, Bowers said, and she wants to see more men dying their facial hair like Andrews.

This is the second year he has dyed his beard pink.

Andrews says people point and laugh, but he's used to it by now.

The attention is worth it because his goal is to raise awareness, and a pink beard is the way to do it, Andrews said.

Copyright 2017 KNOE. All rights reserved.