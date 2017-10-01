Stars help open AR arts district

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) - A town in southern Arkansas is building a $100 million arts-and-entertainment district with the hope it can return to its glory from a century ago.

El Dorado was a boomtown after oil was discovered nearby.

But it has lost a quarter of its population since 1980.

The 18,000 people who remain have raised their sales and property taxes to boost economic development.

The new Murphy Arts District opened this weekend with concerts by Ludacris, Brad Paisley, ZZ Top, Smokey Robinson and others.

