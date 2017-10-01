Red River Revel 2017 is off to a strong start in Shreveport

The Red River Revel Arts Festival is off to a strong start in downtown Shreveport. That's good news for local residents who enjoy this annual event, not to mention the local economy.

Organizers say they expect anywhere from 120-to-130 thousand people to come out to the Red River Revel over its 8-day run.

And according to the latest estimates, that translates into an economic impact of more than $7 million, all thanks to what's described as the largest outdoor arts festival in the region.

Whether it be the art, the music or the food, there's something for everyone at this year's Revel.

"It's awesome. It's a good time, good food," said a smiling Chris Morales.

The Bossier City native readily admitted he was here first and foremost for the food.

"Yeah, the muffaletta pizza. That was actually pretty damn good."

For most of the 25 food vendors the revel serves as a big fundraiser for their group or non-profit agency, like the Evangel Softball team.

Their top seller so far: "Frozen chocolate bananas with it being a little bit warm has just been a great hit for the last, since we opened yesterday," explained Chad Mayo, a parent volunteering at the Evangel Softball team food tent.

We also met Elise Graf, raising money for the 1st Baptist Church School in Shreveport. They're hoping for big results.

"I hope so. This is our first year so we didn't really know what to expect and it's been really busy so far," added Graf.

Revel organizers estimate that 20 percent of their patrons visit from outside the Shreveport-Bossier area. That's just one reason why the economic impact is estimated to be more than $7 million every year.

One of the biggest attractions, art, includes everything from paintings to bronze sculptures, like these works created by Jim Ford, who says the Revel is better than many similar events.

"I've been to some shows that have been pretty, they're not very helpful. But this one here they've been very helpful and they take care of their artists," said Ford.

Ford won 'Best In Show' last year and is hoping for another strong showing this time around. And he's far from alone.

The Revel continues through next Saturday. It opens each day at 11 a.m, with closing at 9 p.m. Monday thru Wednesday.

Then, it closes at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Festival Plaza in Downtown Shreveport.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.