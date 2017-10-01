Wildfire risk moderate to high

A recent grass fire charred 6 to 10 acres of land at Marshall, Texas. (Source: Marshall, Texas, Fire Department)

The danger of wildfires is high in Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana and moderate in Northeast Texas.

That means an increased risk of fires like one that recently charred 6 to 10 acres in the Marshall, Texas, area.

A high fire danger generally means fires start easily and can be difficult to control if not addressed immediately.

Arkansas has burn bans in 16 counties. Most are in the north-central part of the state. None is in the ArkLaTex.

