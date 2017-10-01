Wildfire risk moderate to high - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Wildfire risk moderate to high

A recent grass fire charred 6 to 10 acres of land at Marshall, Texas. (Source: Marshall, Texas, Fire Department) A recent grass fire charred 6 to 10 acres of land at Marshall, Texas. (Source: Marshall, Texas, Fire Department)
(KSLA) -

The danger of wildfires is high in Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana and moderate in Northeast Texas.

That means an increased risk of fires like one that recently charred 6 to 10 acres in the Marshall, Texas, area.

A high fire danger generally means fires start easily and can be difficult to control if not addressed immediately. 

Arkansas has burn bans in 16 counties. Most are in the north-central part of the state. None is in the ArkLaTex.

(Source: arkfireinfo.org)

(Source: ldaf.state.la.us)

(Source: twc.tamu.edu/tfd)

