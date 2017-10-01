Caddo resident convicted of attack that left man with multiple skull, jaw fractures

CONVICTED: Taurean Lamar Thomas, 31, of Keithville, found guilty of one count each of second-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Keithville man faces years in jail for beating a another person so severely that the assault in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood left that person with multiple skull and jaw fractures.

Authorities say 31-year-old Taurean Lamar Thomas then had a friend shoot video of him holding a handgun and celebrating June 22, 2016, as he stood over Ronald Reddix in the 300 block of East 74th Street.

On Wednesday, a Caddo District Court jury convicted Thomas of one count each of second-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The firearms conviction has him facing 10 to 15 years in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

And Thomas could be ordered to serve up to eight years and fined up to $2,000 on the second-degree battery conviction. The first 18 months of that sentence would have to be served without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

But Thomas was convicted of one count of simple burglary of inhabited dwelling in April 2011. He was sentenced to serve eight years at hard labor.

And Thomas still was on parole from that conviction at the time of the attack on Reddix.

So prosecutors plan to ask for enhanced sentencing based on Thomas’s prior convictions.

