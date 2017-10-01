Authorities discover partial human skull in Natchitoches Parish

Authorities say the partial human skull was in a decomposed state for approximately three to five years. (Source: NPSO)

Authorities say the partial human skull was in a decomposed state for approximately three to five years. (Source: NPSO)

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a partial human skull was discovered in a wooded area near Saline Creek in Natchitoches Parish, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones.

It happened just before 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and members of the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office responded to a possible human skull discovered by hunters in a wooded area off of Savoy Road near Goldonna, La.

Authorities say the partial human skull was in a decomposed state for approximately three to five years.

The skull will be transported by the Coroner’s Office to the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services Lab for further analysis and investigation.

Sheriff Jones says he has notified Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan of the discovery since Saline Creek also runs through Winn Parish.

If you have any questions concerning this investigation contact Detective Darrel Winder of the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 357-7830.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.