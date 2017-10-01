1 person hurt in two-vehicle crash, rollover

Medics rushed one person to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash caused one of the SUV's to flip upside down in Shreveport.

That violent collision happened just before noon at the intersection of Line Avenue and Olive Street.

Driver Wil Brown said he was headed south on Line Avenue when he saw the wreck take place. Brown said their light was green as the black SUV in front of him went into the intersection and collided with a late model burgundy Lincoln-Mercury SUV.

One of the two people inside that vehicle suffered what an officer described as a shoulder injury, possibly dislocated.

The driver of the other vehicle declined medical attention.

As of 12:30 p.m., officers still had both lanes of Olive Street closed for half a block, right in front of the Circle-K store.

