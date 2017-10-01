SPD search for gunman who robbed Family Dollar

Shreveport Police are searching for the suspect responsible for the armed robbery of a Shreveport business.

It happened at the Family Dollar on the 7400 block of Line Avenue on Saturday.

Police say the suspect, armed with a semi-automatic handgun, entered the store just before 10:15 p.m. and demanded all the money.

After taking the money from both the safe and the register, the suspect fled through the back door on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Shreveport Crimestoppers.

