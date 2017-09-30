Bossier teen arrested after making online threats to school

A Bossier Parish student is behind bars Saturday afternoon after he made threatening comments on social media this weekend.

Bossier deputies began their investigation Saturday morning after discovering threatening acts to Parkway High School quickly spreading on social media.

Deputies identified the 15-year-old teen as a Parkway High School student.

When deputies made contact with him, the teen admitted to having personal problems and posted several threatening comments about the school online.

“Today’s arrest can help ease concern for parents,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “Our deputies worked closely with school officials throughout most of the day to quickly investigate these threats and make an arrest.”

Sheriff Whittington has a clear message to those who think it’s okay to make such threats.

‘We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to anyone making threats to cause harm to others or damage to property. You will be found, and you will be arrested,” said Sheriff Whittington.

The teen was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility and charged with terrorizing.

The teen will not be identified because he is a juvenile

