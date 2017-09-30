Bossier teen arrested after making online threats to school

The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.More >>
Trump contends government doing 'incredible job' in Puerto Rico, but San Juan mayor begs for more help.More >>
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.More >>
When you come across an injured wild animal while driving, what should you do?More >>
