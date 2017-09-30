Small, vocal group turns out in support of Confederate monument

Demonstrators turned out in downtown Shreveport on this Saturday in their campaign to keep the Confederate monument at the Caddo Parish Courthouse. But they weren't alone, as monument opponents were close by.

Those who support the Confederate monument argue that it's done no one any harm in its 106 years where is stands, while opponents argue just the opposite, calling it a symbol of hate that needs to go now.

One Confederate flag at this rally in downtown Shreveport stated, "Heritage Not Hate," a rally cry to keep the Confederate monument at the Caddo Parish Courthouse.

"I just think our heritage needs to stay and our history needs to stay because if you tear it down nobody's going to know the history and it's going to be repeated. And, that's not what kids need to learn. They need to learn the true history about it and not the lies," said demonstrator Katie Ashley.

Others see the Confederate flag and monument as symbols of hate and intolerance. That includes Aquanetta Drummond.

"Do you think that when I step inside the front of this courtroom do you think that I think I'm getting equal justice? Because I don't," said Drummond.

But demonstrators said this is their way to push back against political correctness gone to the extreme.

"I love people. I love blacks. I love whites. But I don't like being told what to think," said Diane Long.

Organizers said at the peak of this event they had at least 30 demonstrators show up to show their support for the Confederate monument and would have had even more had there not been so much concern about their safety.

"We feel like it's these violent groups that have taken our right away to assemble and free speech. It's a shame," explained demonstrator Brenda O'Brock.

O'Brock and others describes the demonstrators as brave, while others see them much differently.

"They agitators. They agitators. They came out here to agitate the situation," concluded Aquanetta Drummond.

And both sides believe history will prove them right.

Rally organizer Rex Dukes said to give more people a chance to come out and support the Confederate monument they'll be back outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse for a second rally from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, as well.

Most recently, Caddo Commissioners voted to advance a proposal to move the Confederate monument to someplace other than outside the courthouse.

Commissioners made the vote during a work session earlier in September. The resolution's next vote is scheduled for October 19th.

