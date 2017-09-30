Group collecting donations to give to kids around the world

Samaritan’s Purse held an event Saturday morning at First Bossier Church to organize a fundraiser that collects donations to kids in need.

The event called "Operation Christmas Child" collects shoeboxes filled with gifts and delivers them to kids around the world.

Shoeboxes will be given during morning services at First Bossier on Oct. 29th, Nov. 5th and 12th.

“Operation Christmas is the greatest industry that falls under Samaritan’s Purse. We are recently packing these shoeboxes with hygiene items, school supplies and little gifts that will make them smile,” said area coordinator Charles Adcox.

Anyone can grab a shoebox and fill it up.

The collection week will be Nov. 13th to 20th.

Last year, the group collected over 22,000 shoeboxes in Northwest Louisiana.

