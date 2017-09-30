National Night Out events throughout the ArkLaTex

Several cities around the ArkLaTex are ready to celebrate National Night Out Tuesday evening.

The National Night Out is an annual community building campaign that promotes police and community partnerships to make our neighborhoods safe.

Here is a list of events happening around the ArkLaTex on Tuesday, Oct. 3:

LOUISIANA:

Bossier City:

Several neighborhoods in Caddo and Bossier Parishes form 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Click here for registration forms for Shreveport and Bossier.

Airline Drive Church hosting the event from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

2125 Airline Dr. in Bossier City.

Shreveport:

Remington College-Shreveport Campus will hold its 10-year anniversary of the event from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

2106 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport.

The Allendale community is hosting its National Night Out from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

1515 Clay St.

TEXAS:

Marshall:

Marshall Police Department will hold the event outside the historic Harrison County courthouse from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Click here to see the full itinerary.

Texarkana:

A&M Texarkana

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

7101 University Ave. in Texarkana, Texas.

The event includes a burger and hot dog dinner.

ARKANSAS:

Texarkana:

Citizens in neighborhoods across Texarkana, AR will be turning their lights on to celebrate the 34 Annual National Night Out.

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Click here for more information.

