Citizens, law officers build relationships to fight crime

Several cities throughout the ArkLaTex celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday evening.

The annual campaign promotes police and community partnerships to make neighborhoods safer.

Events were held in Bossier and Caddo parishes as well as Texarkana and Natchitoches.

Shreveport officials held a kickoff at Paradise Baptist Church.

With growing concerns about crime in Shreveport, it's the type of fellowship city leaders feel is necessary to fight back.

"People tonight will get to better know who the officers are, and have a chance to talk a little about what they see happening, and then be able to create and connect and really form a bond," said Mayor Ollie Tyler.

"Usually when fellow shipping and breaking bread, it breaks down a lot of barriers and the communication flow is a lot smoother," said Police Chief Alan Crump.

Leaders hope citizens will also bond with each other and be inspired to do what they can to stop crime in their neighborhoods.

"Neighborhoods as they used to be at one time, everybody kinda knew everybody. Over time, we've drifted away from that," continued Chief Crump.

"Maybe we could just say, if we could all get together and take the hoods out of neighborhoods, it'd leave us nothing but neighbors So that's what we'll have to do is get all the hoodlums out of here and it will just leave neighbors," joked Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

The threat of rain has prompted authorities to postpone National Night Out in Marshall for a couple days. The observance now will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in downtown Marshall outside the historic Harrison County courthouse from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

