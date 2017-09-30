Shreveport man found guilty of sex acts with 2 teenage girls

A Shreveport man has been found guilty of sex acts against two teenaged girls over the course of a decade. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Shreveport man has been found guilty of sex acts with two teenage girls over the course of a decade.

Jeffery Lamar Brooks. 39, was unanimously found guilty of molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a minor on Friday.

He was arrested on July 25, 2013, following a report filed by one of the victims and her mother.

The trial lasted five days with the jury hearing testimony from law enforcement officers, a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner and the victims.

Prosecutors presented evidence proving Brooks molested a 15-year-old child in 2003 and a 14-year-old child in 2013.

The jury returned its verdict in just under three hours.

Brooks will return to court for sentencing on November 2, 2017.

The range of his sentence is still be determined.

