SPD names two suspects in Noel Methodist burglary

Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in locating two women who allegedly burglarized a Highland church.

Warrants have been issued for Chontaz Brown, 20, and Kristie McDuffey, 27, both of Shreveport, according to a Facebook post. Brown is wanted for one count of Simple Burglary and one count of Simple Criminal Property Damage. McDuffey is wanted on one count of Simple Burglary and one count of Principle to Simple Criminal Property Damage.

Earlier September, Shreveport police responded to reports of a burglary at Noel Methodist Church at 520 Herdon St. Officers learned that someone had entered the church without permission and staff members noticed missing items and a lock box that had attempted to be pried open.

Shreveport Police Property Crimes unit was assigned to the case and recovered surveillance footage and other information at the scene which pointed to Brown and McDuffey

Both of the women's bond amounts have been set at $52,500.

Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to their capture.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

