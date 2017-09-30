Texarkana Texas police warns of cows on the moooove

Texarkana Texas police are asking people to keep an eye out for some wandering cows.

On Wednesday night at the cattle stockyards in the 1000 block of South Leila Street, eight cows managed to make a break for it.

"As you can imagine, we don't get a lot of practice corralling cows and it's not an easy task to start with," reads a post on TTPD's Facebook. "We've had some success but are probably not the best cowboys out there. At one point, one of the cows got mad and charged Officer Jarrod Dean. He managed to jump out of the way at the last second, but the patrol car parked behind him wasn't quite so lucky."

On Thursday, police were able to find some of the missing cows — one of them as far as Jarvis Parkway.

As of Saturday, four cows have been captured, leaving four others on the loose.

"In a few months, this situation might make for some humorous stories to tell, but right now we are concerned about what might happen if they aren't found pretty soon," according to the Facebook post. "Obviously, loose cows in the roadway are a very dangerous situation, and we don't want anyone to hit one of them with their car and get hurt."

Anyone who spots a cow in an unusual place should call 911.

