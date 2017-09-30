Shreveport man shot 3 times during attempted armed robbery

Shreveport police are searching for two men involved in an attempted armed robbery that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened just before 4 a.m. in the 7600 block of Altus Street, according to the major-incident report filed by Shreveport police officers.

That's in Shreveport's Cedar Grove Neighborhood.

The victim told police that two black males approached him and attempted to rob him at gunpoint. The victim was struck three times by gunshots. Then the two men fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a Shreveport hospital by private vehicle. According to police, the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

