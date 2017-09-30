2 injured in early morning shooting in Natchitoches

Natchitoches police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting, and one remains hospitalized.

Officers got the call at 2 p.m. to the 500 block of Lakeview Drive regarding a shooting, according to an email from Kelly Parks, spokeswoman for Natchitoches Police Department.

Upon arrival, police found two victims with gunshot wounds. Investigators spoke to the victims who told them they were sitting outside an apartment when a group of people approached them. Eventually, the two parties began to argue.

At some point, the two men were shot at by one of the other group members and then the group ran off. One of the men was struck three times. He was sent to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, and eventually airlifted to University Health in Shreveport.

The other victim received a superficial wound. He was treated at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where he was brought in a private vehicle. He has since been released.

NPD officers are interviewing witnesses to this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Natchitoches Police Office at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Connell at (318) 238-3911.

