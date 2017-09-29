Students sworn in as junior BPSO deputies

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office introduced a new group of junior deputies.

More than 60 students from Bossier Parish schools were sworn in.

The students were from Apollo, Sun City, Kingston and Benton Elementary, as well as Airline High School and CLIP (College Life is Possible) program.

They learned about fingerprinting, gun safety and patrol vehicles.

The visit was a combined effort between the sheriff's office and Bossier Parish schools to help the students learn more about law enforcement.

