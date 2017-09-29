September ends as driest ever in Shreveport

After a top 8 wettest August, we saw a big turnaround in rainfall in September. With only a trace of rain falling at Shreveport Regional Airport, September 2017 will go down as the driest September since records began in 1872. Our previous driest September happened just two years ago when only .07" was measured during the entire month.

The lack of rain over the last four weeks has allowed drought conditions to creep back into the ArkLaTex. Much of the area along and north of I-20 is now in 'Slight' drought, with a small area of Caddo and Bossier parishes along with Marion and Cass counties in Texas experiencing 'Moderate' drought conditions.

The southern ArkLaTex is doing a little better in terms of drought thanks to very heavy rains associated with the remnants of Hurricane Harvey toward the end of August.

The prospects for substantial rain are looking promising heading through October. Much of the southern United States, including the ArkLaTex is expected to see drier than average conditions for the month ahead.

Drought conditions will likely expand and worsen over the next few weeks.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.