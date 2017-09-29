SPD: Child sent to hospital after being hit by car

A child was taken to the hospital Friday evening after Shreveport police say they were hit by a car.

It happened just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Line Avenue and Marx Street, according to 911 records.

Police say the child, about 7 or 8 years old, was struck by a car and taken to University Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if the driver was cited.

KSLA News 12 has a crew en route and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.