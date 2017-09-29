Bossier City police officer accused of domestic abuse fired

A Bossier City police officer is out of a job after being arrested on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Bossier City Chief of Police Shane McWilliams terminated 44-year-old Michael Hardesty Friday for violating police department policy in connection with his arrest after he was involved in a disturbance on September 15 shortly before 11 p.m. at The Stage, a bar and concert venue in Bossier City.

Detective Hardesty initially was arrested on a charge of disturbing the peace after a “disturbance” with 44-year-old Audrey Seeger.

Seeger, who works as a deputy detective with the Sheriff’s Office, was also arrested on the same charge.

Both were later arrested Monday, September 18 on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Sheriff Julian Whittington announced Seegers' termination Tuesday, September 19.

Both law enforcement officers reportedly had been drinking at the time and had slurred speech when Bossier City police officers arrived, according to the incident report obtained by KSLA Investigates.

