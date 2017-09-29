Anticipation builds over anthem protests at Bossier football games

Parkway High School parents are sharing a memo sent from the school administration to parents and student athletes advising of the consequences for protesting during the National Anthem at football games.

All eyes are on area high school football games to see what Bossier Parish student athletes will do during the national anthem. (Source: Jeff Ferrell/ KSLA News 12)

When Parkway High School takes the field Friday night against Airline in Bossier City, the issue of 'anthem kneeling' will be on many people's mind.

That's largely because Parkway High School and Bossier Parish School's superintendent have warned student-athletes that kneeling during the anthem could lead to punishments.

However, the American Civil Liberties Union, or ACLU, says they have every right under the first amendment.

With kickoff set for 7 p.m., there's been no word about any athletes planning to protest.

In the letters from the superintendent and Parkway High School's principal, they warned that student-athletes who choose not to stand during the national anthem could find themselves on the sidelines, as directed by the head coach and principal.

And the Parkway letter says continued failure - to stand - will result in removal from the team.

In its letter, the ACLU referenced a Supreme Court ruling that state schools have no business forcing students to stand for the patriotic rituals.

Local veteran Randy Metz said, "I think that's fine because they've been warned and told not to do it. I just totally disagree with kneeling. I think they should be standing for the flag. Like I said, it means so much more than what they're doing. And I think to stand up is the right thing to do."

But Bossier City parent Zandra Ashley countered, "We're in America. So, we should have that right to voice our opinions and to have a peaceful protest. And it may not make everybody comfortable, but that's the point of a protest is to shake things up and to bring people aware that there are other perspectives of what America is to others."

Ashley said she was glad to hear that the Caddo Parish School District will allow players to kneel and exercise their first amendment rights, as long as their protest remains peaceful and civil.

There have been reports of some concerns that the Bossier Schools district could find itself facing some sort of free speech lawsuit.

