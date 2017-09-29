4th DWI nets Shreveport man almost 25 years in prison

A Shreveport man convicted in Caddo District Court earlier this year for a fourth DWI arrest was sentenced Thursday to almost a quarter-century in prison, according to the Caddo DA's office.

Dennis Ray Davis Jr., 33, convicted in June, 2017 for fourth-offense DWI was sentenced to 23 years at hard labor, the first two years to be served without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. He was also assessed a fine of $5,000.

Caddo District Judge Brady D. O'Callaghan also sentenced Davis for six contempt of court charges he received during the duration of his jury trial. Davis was sentenced to six months in the parish jail for one count of contempt of court and 10 days in parish jail for each of the remaining five counts of contempt of court, totaling 50 days, to be served consecutively with the hard-labor prison sentence.

Davis's fourth DWI arrest occurred on May 15, 2016. He had previous DWI convictions in April 2014 for offenses committed in November 2012, December 2012 and March 2014. He also had prior convictions for various traffic violations: four prior convictions for misdemeanor DWI, three convictions for misdemeanor simple battery, one conviction for careless and reckless operation of a vehicle and a felony conviction for possession of cocaine.

Prosecutors were assistant district attorneys Mekisha Smith Creal and Senae D. Hall. Davis served as his own attorney.

