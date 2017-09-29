Keithville man accused of sex crimes involving juveniles

A Keithville man is behind bars, accused of sex crimes involving juveniles.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Detective Jacob Bergren investigated two cases of sexually inappropriate behavior involving 53-year-old Richard Collins Jr. and juvenile victims under the age of 13.

After an interview Wednesday with Collins about the allegations, Collins was arrested on a warrant and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on two counts of sexual battery and one count of indecent behavior with juveniles.

