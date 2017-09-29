Keithville man accused of sex crimes involving juveniles - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Keithville man accused of sex crimes involving juveniles

Richard Collins, Jr., 53 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office) Richard Collins, Jr., 53 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
KEITHVILLE, LA (KSLA) -

A Keithville man is behind bars, accused of sex crimes involving juveniles.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Detective Jacob Bergren investigated two cases of sexually inappropriate behavior involving 53-year-old Richard Collins Jr. and juvenile victims under the age of 13.  

After an interview Wednesday with Collins about the allegations, Collins was arrested on a warrant and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on two counts of sexual battery and one count of indecent behavior with juveniles. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly