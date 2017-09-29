LSP investigating crash near Minden that killed Homer man

Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a Homer man early Friday morning near Minden.

LSP Troop G investigators say Jefferson Clay Rogers, 56, was heading south on US Highway 79 just north of Louisiana Highway 518 when he lost control of his 1998 Nissan Frontier, which went off the right side of the road and overturned.

Troopers were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. and found Rogers, who was not wearing a seatbelt, had been thrown from the truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner.

The possibility of impairment is unknown at this time, according to LSP, but toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

