Oops: New Bossier City sign features glaring spelling error

The sign in the 800 block of Barksdale Boulevard near L'italiano and Flying Heart Brewing features the Bossier City logo and points to nearby points of interest.(Source: KSLA News 12)

Bossier High School is misspelled as "Boosier High School" on both sides of this sign, spotted Friday morning near downtown Bossier City. (Source: KSLA News 12)

One of the panels on a new sign near Bossier City's downtown area that included a misspelling of Bossier High School as "Boosier High School" has been removed until it can be replaced with the correct spelling.

The sign, which was among several erected on Thursday, was spotted Friday morning in the 800 block of Barksdale Boulevard near L'Italiano and Flying Heart Brewing.

It features the Bossier City logo and points to nearby locations of interest that also include Fort Smith Park, East Bank Community Theatre, as well as the hotels and casinos.

Bossier High School was misspelled on both sides of the sign.

According to Bossier City spokesman Mark Natale, a new panel with the correct spelling with go up next week.

Natale says the signs were put in place by a subcontractor for Boggs and Poole Construction who are the general contractors doing the work as part of a downtown revitalization project.

The new sign panels are in the process of being made and at no cost to the city, Natale says.

Other newly erected signs along Barksdale Boulevard have the name of the high school spelled correctly.

After initially responding to KSLA News 12's inquiry regarding the misspelled sign, Natale pointed out that no one is perfect.

"We all can make spelling mistakes, myself included. This one aired on your station recently," Natale said, and included this screenshot of a recent graphic that aired on KSLA News 12 with September spelled incorrectly as "Septermber."

Fair enough.

