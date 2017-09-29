Oops: New Bossier City sign features glaring misspelling

The sign in the 800 block of Barksdale Boulevard near L'italiano and Flying Heart Brewing features the Bossier City logo and points to nearby points of interest.(Source: KSLA News 12)

Bossier High School is misspelled as "Boosier High School" on both sides of this sign, spotted Friday morning near downtown Bossier City. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A new sign near Bossier City's downtown area includes a misspelling of Bossier High School as "Boosier High School."

The sign, spotted Friday morning in the 800 block of Barksdale Boulevard near L'Italiano and Flying Heart Brewing.

It features the Bossier City logo and points to nearby locations of interest that also include Fort Smith Park, East Bank Community Theatre, as well as the hotels and casinos.

Bossier High School is misspelled on both sides of the sign.

According to Bossier City spokesman Mark Natale, the city is aware of the spelling error.

Natale says the signs went up this week and were put in place by a subcontractor for Boggs and Poole Construction who are the general contractors doing the work downtown.

New sign panels are in the process of being made and at no cost to the city.

Other newly erected signs along Barksdale Boulevard have the name of the high school spelled correctly.

After initially responding to KSLA News 12's inquiry regarding the misspelled sign, Natale pointed out that no one is perfect.

"We all can make spelling mistakes, myself included. This one aired on your station recently," Natale said, and included this screenshot of a recent graphic that aired on KSLA News 12 with September spelled incorrectly as "Septermber."

Fair enough.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.