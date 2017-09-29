United Way of NWLA opens donation site in Shreveport

United Way of Northwest Louisiana, in partnership with the LA Governor's Office of Homeland Security, is now accepting donations for victims of Hurricane Maria.

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army Gym at 200 E. Stoner Avenue in Shreveport. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Sunday at times 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Below is the list of accepted items:

Diapers (all sizes)

Diaper cream

Baby wipes

Bottles with nipples

Bottles with disposable liners

Powder infant formula (no liquids)

Feminine hygiene products (tampons, pads, liners)

No items will be collected at this site. Items can also be ordered on Amazon at this link. Items will be shipped directly to the temporary facility.

“United Way fights for those who need help getting back on their feet after a disaster. It is routine for us to step in and provide assistance during this healing process, but we also need help from our Northwest Louisiana residents to give from their hearts,” said CEO and President of United Way of Northwest Louisiana Dr. Bruce Willson.

Monetary donations can be accepted here.

United Way will also need volunteers to accept and sort the donations at the site. Prospective volunteers can sign up here.

A list of other donation sites across the state is listed here.

