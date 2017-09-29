New traffic lights installed along Shed Road

Heads up drivers, two new traffic lights have been installed along a busy Bossier City throughway.

The new lights were installed at two intersections along Shed Road.

One is near the Walmart Neighborhood Market and Stockwell Place Elementary School, the other is at the intersection of Shed Road and Stockwell Road.

Both lights are not in yet in service. Bossier City Spokesman Mark Natale said the new traffic signals are tentatively set to go live the week of October 9.

According to data provided by Natale, there were 11 crashes in 2016 at both locations.

