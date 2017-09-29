Fathers take their kids to school at Turner Elementary

Friday morning, fathers at Turner Elementary were encouraged to bring their kids to school, and stay for a special program celebrating them.

It was part of the Blackstar project "National Fathers Bring your Child to school day", to celebrate dads and the worth they have on their children's lives.

This is the second year Turner elementary has done this project. This year, Rod Demery was the keynote speaker.

The school brought in several people to help with the event, including fraternities the Masonic brothers, and a few people from KSLA News 12. Shayne Wright, Rashad Johnson and Senior Producer Michael Faggett all helped with the morning carpool and greet the students.

Turner Elementary's principal says he wanted dads to feel like this is more than just taking them to school.

"It's just important to see males in education. There are not a lot of males in education, especially in elementary. So for our students to see males coming together in a positive way it plays a major role in their lives," said Darrell Webb, the principal for Turner Elementary.

The school is working on making this an annual event.

