Shreveport man accused of additional allegations of child sexual abuse

An 84-year-old Shreveport man is facing additional charges after others spoke out about his alleged abuse.

Robert Minniear, 84, of the 3300 block of Terrace drive was charged with molestation of juveniles in August of this year.

Investigators with Shreveport Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit found evidence that he allegedly touched a juvenile in an inappropriate manner on multiple occasions between 1994-1997.

He was also charged with sexual battery, previously.

On Thursday, he was taken into custody by police without incident.

He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail. His bond has been set at $350,000.

