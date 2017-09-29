Red River Revel Arts Festival to begin Saturday

The biggest arts festival in Northwest Louisiana will begin this weekend in downtown Shreveport with great food, art and live music.

The 41st Annual Red River Revel Arts Festival will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The Festival takes place on Crockett Street, near the Sci-Port Discovery Center.

A $5 admission fee will be charged on Saturday and Sunday. Children 12 and under and military with valid ID get in for free for the event.



Monday will have free admission for all. The $5 admission fee will be held on Tuesday through Friday after 5:30 p.m. Or people have the option to buy a $10 8-Day Reveler Pass.

Music headliners for the festival include Goodbye June, Ray Scott, The Wild Now, Cowboy Mouth and more.

Shreveport-Bossier churches, schools and other organizations will serve up their culinary creations at this year's event. Items served range from Muffuletta Pizza (St. Joseph's School) to Blackened Catfish with Dirty Rice (Inner City Youth) Boudin Balls (Byrd Girls Soccer) and more.

This year's artists include sculptors, painters, photographers, jewelry makers, potters, and more. A list of artists includes Rusty Patterson, Candice Alexander, Richard Cayou, Ron M. Atwood, May Young, Jan G. Mingus, Chase Andrew Mullen, Kevin Malone, Cynthia Lester, Fred Wayne Foster, Frances Fontaine, Emily S. Pullin, Gregg Billman and more.

For more information on Red River Revel Arts Festival, click here.

