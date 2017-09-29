James: Make sure to get outside!

We are finally going to really see and feel the impacts from the cold front that pushed through earlier this week today!

Today isn't going to be hot or humid. Yes, it's still going to be warm. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-80s, which is seasonable for this time of year. Plus, the lower humidity levels will make it pleasantly warm.

However, places along the I-30 corridor will likely have to deal with a little more cloud coverage today.

Great football weather will be in play this evening. Expect temperatures to drop through the 70s during the game. No one will need their rain gear and most won't need a light jacket.

The drier air will allow temperatures to tumble into the upper 50s and lower 60s during the overnight.

Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet. A few of us might need a light jacket first thing Saturday morning.

The Red River Revel Arts Festival will begin downtown this weekend. This weekend will be warm, but not hot. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Plus, the lower humidity levels will still make it feel comfortable, and there will be no shortage of sunshine!

The heat and humidity will slowly start to creep back into the area early next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Our next decent chance of rain probably won't come until the middle of next week. We could use some rain too, Shreveport has only recorded a trace of rain this month!

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.