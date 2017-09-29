Shreveport police investigating after man shot in hip

Shreveport police are searching for the gunman after one man was injured in a shooting late Thursday night.

Officers were called just before 10 p.m. to the 100 block of Greenbrook Boulevard in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Upon arrival officers spotted an injured man who told them he was riding his bike when someone shot at him, hitting him in the hip.

The victim said that he was shot at near West 84th Street and St. Vincent Boulevard.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, the victim was not very cooperative with police.

The man was taken to University Health. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

