Fight at Shreveport charter school leads to 8 arrests

AMIKids - Caddo is an alternative charter middle school on Hutchinson St. in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A fight at a Shreveport school led to the arrest of eight people.

It happened at 12:25 p.m. Thursday at AMIKids Caddo in the 3800 block of Hutchinson Street (formerly Hillsdale Elementary School), Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Authorities say the confrontation began as an argument then grew.

Further details about the fight and resulting charges were not immediately available.

The alternative charter school opened its doors to troubled sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders in August 2016.

